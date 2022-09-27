MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Realty Income by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 65,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 815,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 88,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

