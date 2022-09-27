MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UNP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day moving average is $229.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

