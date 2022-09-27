MAI Capital Management Has $11.97 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.00. 130,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.