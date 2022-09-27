MAI Capital Management Has $69.54 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $69,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 411,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

