MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. 1,342,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

