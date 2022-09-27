MAI Capital Management Purchases 3,804 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.65. 84,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

