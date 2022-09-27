Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Maro (MARO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $111,651.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 753,329,135 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

