Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mastercard by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 573,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,383,000 after acquiring an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,963,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $286.10. 88,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average of $340.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.12 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

