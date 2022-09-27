Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

MA traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.12 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

