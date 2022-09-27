Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.42. 16,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 479,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Mativ Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,541.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,262 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

