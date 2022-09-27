MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 222,612 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,612 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 2.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Exelon by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Exelon by 24.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 198,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,758,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

