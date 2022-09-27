MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 53,681 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

