MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 298,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,486. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

