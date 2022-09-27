MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,554. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.65.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

