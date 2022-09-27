MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,874,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.05. 58,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,761. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

