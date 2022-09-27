MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $6.95 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

