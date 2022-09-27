MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $7.45 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 401.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 371,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.15. 113,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

