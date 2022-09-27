MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,748,000. Ares Management makes up 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.21% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

