MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 730,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.19 and a 52 week high of $355.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

