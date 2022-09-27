MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 22,166 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,166 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

NYSE MPC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,096. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

