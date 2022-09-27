MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 322 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Target were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. 115,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,004. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

