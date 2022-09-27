Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 2.6 %

MFCSF stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

