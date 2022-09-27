Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 135,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $130.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

