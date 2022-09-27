Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. 251,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

