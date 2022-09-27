Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ATI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $40,221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ATI by 488.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Price Performance

ATI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.18 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,540. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

