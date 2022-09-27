Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,559 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

