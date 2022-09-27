Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 14,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,765. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

