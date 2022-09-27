Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BWA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 13,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

