MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 2,275.8% in September

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 2,275.8% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.0 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Trading Down 9.4 %

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €12.00 ($12.24) to €11.40 ($11.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.