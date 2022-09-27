Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0955 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

