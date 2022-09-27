MicroBitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $107,501.37 and approximately $49.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003644 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002482 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 50,001,964,308 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.