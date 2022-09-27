Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 61.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 283.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 82,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 192.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. 70,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,764. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

