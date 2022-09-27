MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $200.18

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.18, but opened at $213.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $212.66, with a volume of 4,642 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

