Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) PT Set at C$0.86 by Fundamental Research

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.86 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 90.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Stock Performance
Shares of MAX traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,305. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. Midas Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile
