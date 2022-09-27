Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 1,133 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 655.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,377. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,241.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.