Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 25,635 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

