Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 52,738 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,518 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWQ opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.