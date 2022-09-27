Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $80.07.

