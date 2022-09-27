Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

