Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $10.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

EWW opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

