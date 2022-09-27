Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $53,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.49.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

