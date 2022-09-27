Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 592,694 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 503,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 309,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWI stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

