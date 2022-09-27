Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 2,309 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of REMX stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32.

