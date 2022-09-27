Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWK stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.