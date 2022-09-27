Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 137320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.23 million and a PE ratio of 42.00.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0593333 earnings per share for the current year.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

