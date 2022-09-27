Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 310,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,445. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

