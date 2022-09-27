Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The firm had revenue of C$35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.20 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.