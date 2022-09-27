Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.62 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

