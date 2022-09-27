Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 105,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 155,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

