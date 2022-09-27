Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.43. 72,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,112. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.